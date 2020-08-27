Brownsville
Gregory Lee Headley, 66, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
He was born October 14, 1953, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Thomas and Wanda Biddle Brezosky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; sister, Katherine Headley; and brother, Walter Headley.
Gregory loved the outdoors and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate and Steeler fan.
He retired from DBI, Inc. as a foreman.
He will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Heidi Brown and Brandi Tennant; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kristin and Dustin; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Teresa Hosler and husband Lou; brother, Thomas Headley; and granddog, Mia.
Per Gregory's request, there will be no public services.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
