Black Lick, Ohio
Gregory P. Bokoch Jr., 55, of Black Lick, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
He was born October 14, 1967, in Uniontown, the son of G. Phillip Bokoch Sr. (Diana), of Uniontown, and the late Sandra Kay Walls.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister, Rhonna Beatty; paternal grandparents, Gregory Bokoch (Rosalia); and matrenal grandparents, Mary and Oscar Walls.
He is survived by his siblings, Ron Beatty of Hopwood, Sarah Glisan (Michael) of Uniontown and Mike Bokoch (Virginia Dzul Church) of San Francisco, Calif.; stepmother, Judith Bokoch of Redwood, Calif.; and friend, Nicole Bragg of Columbus, Ohio.
He was an insurance, auditor in commercial underwriting.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Thursday, December 22, 2022, with Pastor Jared Gregor officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
