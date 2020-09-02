Uniontown
Gregory Ryan Dennis Jr., fondly known as "Putty," passed away Friday, August 25, 2020. He would have celebrated his 48th birthday on August 30. Gregory was born in Uniontown to Kim Yarbrough Williams (stepfather Richard Williams Sr.) and Gregory R. Dennis Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jenaia Shannon Dennis; siblings Ryan Dennis, Richard Williams and Richonda Williams, all of Uniontown; half-brother Dennis Paul of Richmond, Calif.; children Malik Elijah and Avon of Uniontown, Nicco Dennis of Jeannette, Rashaad Harris of Pittsburgh, and Jazmyn of Uniontown, Pretty of Fairchance, Reigna and Karys of Mapleton, Ga.; stepsons Raphael Cannon Jr. and Sauncierre Cannon of Uniontown; eight grandkids; special cousins Howard Dorsey and Duane Yarbrough; special friends Anitra, BJ and Ameir; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Gregory was a kind and giving person who will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept 3. Funeral services are private.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
According to state mandates, MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
