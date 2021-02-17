Uniontown
Gregory T. Shuba, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gertrude Shuba.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Carol E. Myers Shuba; daughters Trisha (Kevin) Lagaza of Rices Landing, and Melissa (Justin) Glaesemann of Las Vegas, Nev.; and stepson Curt Matthews. He is also survived by his grandchildren, whom he cherished, Addison and Ava Lagaza, and Morgan Matthews.
As per Gregory's wishes, services are private.
Arrangements are entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.