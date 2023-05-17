Carmichaels
Gregory Wayne Miller, Sr., 64, of Carmichaels, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.
He was born September 8, 1958, in Spokane, Washington, a son of the late Robert and Iva Daniels Miller.
For a number of years, Greg was a delivery driver for many different newspaper companies around the area.
In his spare time, he enjoyed going camping with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Miller of Carmichaels; his four children; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and eight siblings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one child; and several other family members.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15452, from 2 until the hour of the funeral service at 7 p.m., on Thursday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at a later date in Alverton Cemetery.
