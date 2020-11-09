Lemont Furnace
Grendel "Jack" Williams, 80 of Lemont Furnace passed on Friday November 6, 2020.
He was born May 29, 1940, in Lemont Furnace, a son of the late Arnold and Anna Mae (Bailey) Williams.
Beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Ann Christopher Williams; father of Michael Williams of Uniontown and the late Tina McFadden; grandfather, of Christopher Williams; great- grandfather, of Paisley Williams; brother, of the late Gerald Williams; brother-in-law, of Wanda Williams; and uncle, of Wayne, Scott and Christine Williams and his buddy, his pet yorkie Ruby.
Jack was a member of St. Mary's (Nativity) Church of Uniontown. He was a steelworker at LTV Steel in Warren, Ohio, for over 30 years and retired from Coastal Lumber in Hopwood.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext. Uniontown. Tuesday Prayers of Transfer 11:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at St. Mary's (Nativity) Cemetery.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during your visit.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
