Uniontown
Gretchen Conner Wood, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Wood; her daughter, Mallory (Mal) Wood-Santoro and wife Kelsey Wood-Santoro; her son, Matthew Wood and wife Brooke Wood with her grandson Louis Wood; her sister, Karen Plaski and husband Dale Plaski; with her niece, nephews, and great-niece; her brothers, Todd and Doug Conner; mother and father Diane and Terrence Conner; and beloved puppies Lilly, Ellie, and Gracie.
Gretchen adored her family, loving her husband, children, and grandson with an effortless devotion. She had an infectious kindness that touched those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy will be that of the love, compassion, warmth, and generosity she radiated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her hospice staff and home nurse, Sally O'Brian, for her comfort care as she transitioned from this life to the next.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA where friends will be received on Wednesday, March 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Gretchen's life at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Donations in memory of Gretchen can be made to the American Cancer Society, 32 Belmar Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15223.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
