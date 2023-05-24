formerly of Uniontown
Gretchen Jane Garrett, 87, of Celina, Ohio, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Mercer County, Ohio, where she was loved and cared for. She was born December 12, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Edwin and Katherine Atkinson.
She is survived by her loyal and caring husband, Robert W. Garrett of Celina, having recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April.
Always a caring parent, she is loved and will be remembered by her two children, Jill Anne Garrett of Denver, Colo., and Robin Jane (Tim) Weininger of Celina; along with three Weininger grandchildren, Morgan, Madison (Alex Giesige) and Garrett.
In honoring family wishes, there will be no public visitations or funeral services. Burial will be private in Kenton, Ohio.
Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of Gretchen's life that will be held in the near future in Uniontown. More details will be forthcoming.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401; Everheart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331; Dementia Society, 188 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901; or to an organization of one's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the Garrett family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
