Hiller
Gunnery Sergeant (Ret.) Thomas C. Cape, 88 of Hiller, and formerly of Cardale, passed away on Thursday October 20 in Jefferson Regional Hospital, Pittsburgh PA.
He was born on May 8, 1934 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Harold Cape and Annie Allshouse Cape. He was a 25 year veteran of the Marine Corps, serving in the Korean and Vietnam war.
He is surpassed in death by his beloved wife Bonnie Hennessey Cape; sisters, Joann Beechey, Margie Cape, Dorothy Cape, Jack Cape and Bobby Cape.
Survived by sons, Shawn Cape of Hiller, and Scott Cape and wife Nadine of Belen, N.M., siblings, Larry Cape of Pa, Jane Cape of Md., Darlene Cape Kubiak and husband George of Calif. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proud grandfather, of Brage Cape of El Mirage, Ariz. and Maggie Cape of Belen, N.M.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA on Tuesday, October 25th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
