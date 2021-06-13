Vanderbilt
Evangelist Guy Gerald Provance Jr., 59, of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in VA Oakland Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 14, 1961, in Connellsville, he was a son of Guy Gerald Provance Sr. and Loretta Della King Provance, who survive and reside in Vanderbilt.
A resident of Vanderbilt for the past 10 years, Guy was a minister at the First Christian Church, Grindstone, where he devoted his life to ministry doing weddings, funerals and counseling. Guy also spent several years serving as a hospice chaplain.
He graduated from Mary Fuller Frazier High School in 1979, then joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for six years. After serving in the Navy, Guy went on to receive his Bachelor's and two Master's degrees in Sacred Theology and later served three full-time, long-term ministries. Guy was always willing to offer a helping hand to family and friends in need.
A devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his children, Tara Haynes and husband Evan, Brooke Magley and husband Jack, Joshua Guy Provance; brother and sister-in-law Evangelist David and Laura Provance; sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Kevin Toman; and grandchildren Naomi, Grace, Sawyer and Henry.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, with Evangelist Covey Wise and Evangelist David Provance officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
