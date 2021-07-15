Perry Township
Guy Gerald Provance Sr., 86, of Perry Township, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Born September 30, 1934, in Hopwood, he was a son of the late Guy Ferman and Irene White Provance.
Formerly of Hopwood, Guy was a resident of Perry Township and a member of the First Christian Church of Grindstone. He was a lifetime Emeritus Elder of the church.
Mr. Provance was retired from Household Finance, where he worked as a finance manager. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the U.S. Army. He sang in the Uniontown Summit Sound Barbershop Chorus and also sang in the Dutch Treat Quartet for more than 40 years. Guy also enjoyed golfing, hunting, making furniture, woodworking and basket weaving.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Della King Provance, to whom he was married 62 years; daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Kevin Toman; son and daughter-in-law Evangelist David and Laura Provance; eight grandchildren, Michael Toman, Amanda (Mark Joe) Vincent, Jason Toman, Tara (Evan) Haynes, Brooke (Jack) Magley, Joshua Provance, Bryan (Ashley) Provance, Caleb (Jenna) Provance; seven great-grandchildren, Brielle, Tanner, Briar, Naomi, Grace, Sawyer and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Evangelist Guy Gerald Provance Jr. (6/9/2021); two brothers, Glen Powell Provance, Jason Duane Provance; and a sister, Laurel Ann Lyons.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in the funeral home, with Minister Wayne R. Boring officiating. Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
