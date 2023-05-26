Masontown, W.Va.
Guy Raymond Skupnick, 43, of Masontown, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 19, 2023.
He was born in Waynesburg, on May 29, 1979, the son of Rose Johnson Skupnick and the late Alex Joseph Skupnick.
He was a graduate of Tri Valley High School and received his degree in Accounting from Kaplan University. He was employed as an Accountant at BFS Inc.
Guy was a giant teddy bear who loved his seven cats.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Rose; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mary Catherine and Robert Dave Johnson; paternal grandparents, Orpha and Alex Skupnick.
Family and friends will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of Service, on Saturday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Walter Sapp officiating. Interment follows at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
