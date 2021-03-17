Allison
Gwendolyn Elva Talbert Metzner, 93, of Allison, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, in her home. She was born July 3, 1927, in Allison, a daughter of Carl and Esther Ruth Gibson Talbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hammond; siblings Lorainne Mazzacco, Nelson Talbert, James Talbert.
Gwendolyn is survived by her husband of 72 years, Oliver Harris Metzner; children Melanie Bynum (Dale) of Texas, Carl Oliver Metzner (Nancy) of Michigan, Naomi Ruth Arp (Terry) of Ohio, Scott Thomas Metzner (Renee) of Michigan; grandchildren William, Louis, Emalee, Katie, Jaclyn, Nicholas, Brandi and Carrie; and great-grandchildren June, Junior, Autumn, Damien, Ryan, Ashley, Charlotte, Josephine, Gavin; brother Calvin Talbert of Allison; numerous nieces and nephews.
Gwendolyn's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, March 18, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, with Pastor Blaney Sproul officiating. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice.
PA COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
