Smock
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Louise Cherry, of Smock, was born to the late William and Delores Cherry February 27, 1952, in Brownsville Hospital, Brownsville, and died peacefully in her home, December 20, 2019.
She will be greatly missed by her brother, James Clifton Cherry Sr. and wife, Toni; sisters, Darniece and Drena; her son, Wardell David Barnes, III and fianc Jasma; grandchildren, Talvin Richard Barnes and Miakoda Adanna Barnes; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Meeting her on the next plane are her parents, William Alexander Cherry, Jr. and Delores (Jefferson) Cherry; sisters, Yvonne and Sylvia Ann (Hungerford); brothers, William Henderson and Stanley; daughter, Kiesha; and son, Talvin.
Friends will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown, Friday, December 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
