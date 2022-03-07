Gwendolyn Hice

Ronco
Gwendolyn "Marie" Hice, 84, of Ronco, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born March 27, 1937, in Ronco.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Russell L. Collins and Gwendolyn Burke Collins; her husband, Robert "Hice" Hice Sr.; sons, David and Robert Jr. "Bobby"; and siblings, Frances "Deedle" Hixon, Louise Alleva, Betty "Sis" Kaylor, Charles "Bud" Collins, William E. Collins Sr. and John R. Collins Sr.
She is survived by her sons, James Sr. and Doris of Ronco, Ronald and Amy of North Carolina, and Greg and Bobbi Jo of Fairchance; grandchildren, James Jr., Abigail and Ariah; sister, Rosalie McGalla of Ronco; brother, James Collins Sr. and Carol of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and her pet dog, Bear.
Marie loved her family, sitting on her porch with family, friends and neighbors, gardening and doing puzzles.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Wednesday, March 9, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating.
Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Many thanks to Uniontown Health and Rehab and Uniontown Hospital 1 West Staff.
