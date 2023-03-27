Uniontown
Gwendolyn Jane Yeagley "Janie", 66, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.
She was born October 8, 1956 in Uniontown, Pa.
Janie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Martha Myers; son, Gary Yeagley; and a brother, Steve Myers.
Surviving are her husband, Carl Yeagley Sr.; son, Carl Yeagley Jr.; daughter, Katherine Yeagley; and brothers, Joe Myers, John Myers and George Myers.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Reverend Arnold Husk officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gwendolyn Yeagley Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
