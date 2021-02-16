Fairchance
Gwendolyn Knox Costello passed away February 14, 2021, at Laurel Ridge Nursing Center after a long battle with Covid-19.
She was born January 9, 1933, in Vindex, Maryland, to Russell and Edna Davis Knox. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd E. Costello Sr.; her children, Lloyd E. Costello Jr., Lucinda "Cindy" Pechatsko and Mark A. Costello; her brothers, Charles A. Knox and Donald Knox.
Surviving are a brother, Russell and wife Nancy Knox; sister-in-law, Rose Knox; her children, Daniel "Danny" and wife Mary Costello, Katherine "Katie" and husband Leo Kaputa, Wilma and husband Skipp Groover; daughter-in-law, Barbare "Sue" Costello; son-in-law, Timothy Pechatsko and daughter-in-law, Robin Barnhart Costello; grandchildren, Patrick Costello, Russell Costello, Karen Costello Saletrik, Robert Costello, Richard Costello, Donna Costello McDonough, Ralph Workman Jr., Scott Workman, Aimee Workman Maruniak, Cassie Costello, Courtney Costello; grandchildren, Christopher Costello, Matthew Pechatsko and Bryan Pechatsko have special memories that growing up in the same home with their grandmother and parents will afford you.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name as one has having lived such a long and loved life.
There are a few people that must be mentioned. Special friend, Eileen Carroll who faithfully visited and brought food and comfort to Gwendolyn, never forgetting her. Thanks to all the staff at Laurel Ridge Center and a very special thanks to Alma Pechatsko, nurse at Laurel Ridge, her most important title was granddaughter-in-law. Alma took extra care of her Granny as she called Gwendolyn before and especially during her 10 week battle with Covid. Her son-in-law Skipp Groover has been a constant in Gwendolyn's life over these last five years. Skipp almost daily visited Gwen and brought her coffee and sandwich and stayed for hours to keep her company. This last year has been difficult for both mom and Skipp as they had developed a special relationship as one can only imagine being in a nursing home looking forward to that visit, that coffee, that sandwich, that time gone by. Mom said often how much Skipp meant to her through her long and lonely days. She knew she had someone, something to look forward to. Thank You Skipp. The worst thing about this Covid, is our time is robbed from us and time once gone cannot be gotten back.
Gwendolyn was known as Gwenny. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a good mother, we were loved.
Gwen was great with the crochet needles. Everyone can tell you she enjoyed this special gift she had. She was taught by her father who also loved to crochet. Gwen also loved bingo and a good poker game and she really hated to lose. As we look back on our mom's life, we always thought she had a small life. Just a housewife and mother. Now that she is gone, we see more clearly than ever, she had the biggest life, she had family and friends that never forgot her even when it would be convenient to do so. Mom, Gwenny, was loved and that's the biggest life of all.
There will be no public viewing due to Covid-19 at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Tributes and condolences to deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
