Uniontown
Gwendolyn Takacs, 80, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.
She was born on Friday, September 18, 1942, in Brownsville, a daughter of Vincent G., and Helen K. Kapolka Owens.
Gwen was predeceased by her parents and husband of 33 years, Michael F. Takacs.
She was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, where she was the church organist and a choir member for over 40 years. She was a volunteer with St. Vincent De Paul and the Catholic Charities, and started The Catholic Charities Mothers with Small Children.
Gwen loved her children and grandchildren, and taking long rides into the mountains and country with her husband, Mike.
Gwen was also the Uniontown Fleet Finance Company branch manager and loan officer.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Scott Aronhalt and his wife, Dawn Aronhalt, Sherri Laing, Shelli Conti, Shannon Aronhalt and his wife, Richelle Aronhalt, Michael William Takacs and his wife, Christine Takacs, Craig Takacs and his wife, Dawn Takacs; as well as 10 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Robert, Stephen, Evan, Emily, Mason, Kelsey, Brody, Olivia and Alexandra, who each dearly loved their grandmother.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA, 15401, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, at a later date.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
