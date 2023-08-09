Merrittstown
Gwenna Geisel Kelley of Merrittstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4th, 2023 in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Allegheny General Hospital at 66 years young, just three days before her 67th birthday.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9th in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, Pennsylvania. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10th at The New Salem First Christian Church 800 New Salem Road Uniontown, Pennsylvania from 10 to 11 a.m.. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Miles officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
