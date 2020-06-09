H. Darwin Haines

Uniontown
Darwin Haines passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born Henry Darwin Haines Jr. September 3, 1927, in Uniontown, to H. Darwin Sr. and Nellie Mae Whoolery Haines, he lived in Uniontown all of his formative years.
Darwin graduated from Uniontown High School in 1947. He was drafted into the armed services in October 1950 and served in the U.S. Army in the military police in Korea until August 1952. After the war, he attended Waynesburg College, Uniontown from 1952-1955. He completed his degree in 1958 from George Williams College, Chicago, Ill., with a B.S. in Group Work Education. He furthered his education when he graduated from Boston University, Mass., in 1966, with a Master's degree in Adult Education.
Darwin started volunteering/working for the YMCA in 1947 while still in high school. Always involved in various "Y" activities, his professional career started in 1955 with the Chicago South Shore Branch YMCA and progressed through various positions in the Northeast ending on the New England Area Council from 1962 to 1967. From there, he joined the National Staff of the YMCA of the USA in New York, where he served as executive director of the Industrial Management Council and ran numerous YMCA National Conventions. He moved to Chicago with the YMCA and served as the national director of administration, vice president director of management services and vice president YMCA Service Corporation, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed working for more than 37 years at the "Y."
On May 2, 1951, Darwin married Mary Kathryn Jeffries in Cumberland, Md. The young couple made their home in Uniontown, and their family expanded with the arrival of their first child, Robert, in 1960 in Scranton, and again in 1962 when son Jeffrey was born, also in Scranton, and once again in 1970 with the arrival of daughter Sharon born in Berkeley Heights, N.J. The family lived in the Northeast until the YMCA changed their headquarters to Chicago. Kay and Darwin relocated to Barrington, Ill., where Darwin commuted into the city daily on the train. It was not unusual to see him carrying 2-3 newspapers under his arm to read on the train. He and Kay attended many college football games over the years, sometimes even taking the kids and grandkids along.
After retiring from the YMCA in 1992, Kay and Darwin moved to Texas for three years. It was great being near life-long friends and family. Life was a vacation living on the golf course. Darwin loved to walk the course and pick up lost golf balls. The collection grew over the years and he was able to share this collection with his fellow family golf enthusiasts. Deciding it was too hot to stay, they moved to the Pacific Northwest and settled in Gig Harbor, Wash., in 1996. He enjoyed spending time watching football and basketball games, teaching his grandson to play golf and swim, and spending time with the grandkids in the local pool. He loved the water and shared that love with his family. Kay and Darwin travelled when they could, enjoying a trip to Jerusalem, China, the United Kingdom and Australia, where Darwin swam the Great Barrier Reef. They also visited family across the United States to see Sharon and her family and Jeff.
Darwin and Kay moved to Port Townsend in 2015 and settled into Sea Port Landing (now Avamere). Darwin's memory continued to deteriorate and he was moved to San Juan Village Memory Care in 2017. He slipped away peacefully April 26, 2020.
The family would like to thank Jefferson Healthcare Home Health and Hospice nurses for their care of Darwin during his last few months.
His younger brother, Bill, preceded him in death in 2005.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Kay (Jefferies), of 69 years; three children, Robert and wife Michelle Schmidt, Jeffrey, Sharon (Matz) and husband Chuck; five grandchildren, Andrew Haines, Kathryn (Haines) McGriff, Charley, Riley and Jakoby Matz; and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Liam, Kellen and Bennet.
A celebration of Darwin's life will be planned at a later date, when it is safe to be together once again.
