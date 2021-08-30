Connellsville
H. David Goldblum passed away suddenly in the early morning of August 23, 2021, at the age of 78. A son of Dr. James H. and Elvira Goldblum of Connellsville, he was born November 11, 1942. While he could navigate around southwestern Pennsylvania and the Greater Pittsburgh area with ease, Connellsville was always home to David.
David graduated from Connellsville Joint High School Class of 1960 and went on to study at Waynesburg College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1965. Deepening his career interests, he received a Master's degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1974.
David was adamant that students receive the supports necessary to succeed: he taught special education from 1965 until 1978 and then became a supervisor of special education for Intermediate Unit 1, serving there until he retired in 2001. He often reflected on those experiences with fondness.
Throughout his life, David enjoyed the company of others and engaging with community, as evidenced by his involvement in local organizations. In 1964, he became a member of the BPOE #503 and became a life member in 2007. From 1966-1967, David served as president of the Connellsville Jaycees. Always in awe of those risking their lives to battle fires, David served as the recording secretary of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire company from 1968 to 1972. David was also a life member of Phi Sigma Kappa National Service Fraternity. In 1977, David was elected Mayor of South Connellsville Borough and led through two terms. From 1991-2005, David served on the Connellsville Area School Board. He served on the Fayette County Housing Authority board for 19 years as well as for 3 years on the board of Intermediate Unit 1.
David enjoyed watching sports on TV, golfing, reading newspapers, spending yearly vacations in Rehoboth Beach, Del., with his family, and surprising his grandchildren with donuts as frequently as possible. He had a gift for befriending anyone he encountered and could recount details on all those he met with amazing clarity. He loved animals, and was blessed by a number of pets throughout his life. Above all, David loved his family with tenacity that only increased with age.
David is survived by his loving wife, Judy Ianuzzi Goldblum, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020; two daughters, Molly Murer of Denver, Colo., and Marnie Eckert of Terrace Park, Ohio, and son-in-law Chad Eckert, whom he loved as a son. Of all of his accomplishments, the one David relished most was that of being "Paps" to his five adoring grandchildren, Ian Murer, and Caden, Callan, Ciaran and Coraline Eckert.
Services were held Thursday, August 26, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 South First Street, West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033, with interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Altoona.
