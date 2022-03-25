March 18, 1929 -
March 18, 2022
Uniontown
H. Donald "Don" Stone, Jr., 93, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Uniontown, died Friday, March 18, 2022, of natural causes while in hospice care in the living room of his Fort Lauderdale apartment, affording him a view, in his final weeks, of the ocean and city skyline.
In his final months he enjoyed visitation of nearly all his surviving family, including his sister, Lydia Stone Voigt of West Chester, and brother, S. Gilmore Stone and wife Joan of Harwich Port, Mass.
Born at the Uniontown Hospital, a son of the late Harry D. Stone, Sr. and Eleanor Mead Stone, Don grew up in Uniontown and graduated in the Uniontown High School Class of 1947. In the ensuing years he rarely missed a class reunion.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea.
Upon his return he enrolled in Washington & Jefferson College and is in the Class of 1952.
In the late 1950s, after stints in various jobs in Pittsburgh, he returned to Uniontown to work with his father in the family business, Summit Products Company. He took over as president in the early 1970s, retiring December 31, 1999.
In 2000, he and his late, loving wife of 42 years, Nancy Brauer Morris Stone (d. 2017) became Florida residents, but maintained a summer home in Uniontown, always leaving back for Florida following the Ohiopyle Buckwheat Festival.
He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church as well as the Uniontown Country Club, where he enjoyed golf, gin rummy and great friendships. In his retirement years he enjoyed similar good times at the Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale.
An avid sports fan, he witnessed several iconic moments including the victorious races of future Triple Crown winners Affirmed, Seattle Slew and Secretariat, at the Kentucky Derby; the Immaculate Reception at Three Rivers Stadium; and the Pittsburgh Pirates victory over the New York Yankees at Forbes Field in game seven of the 1960 World Series.
As longtime supporters of the arts, he and his beloved Nancy regularly attended performances at the State Theater in Uniontown as well as at several cultural venues in Pittsburgh, New York City and Florida.
Don and Nancy were avid travelers and visited every continent in the world.
He is survived by seven sons, Jay and Mary ( Vitanza ) Bachar of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Kevin Morris and Barbara Batterby of Canonsburg, Jeff Morris of Pittsburgh, Douglas and Rhonda Amick Bachar of Morgantown, W.Va., Christopher Morris of Battle Creek, Mich., Don and Doris Whitesides Stone III of York; and Graham and Rena Arias Stone of Huntsville, Ala. He had 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with number 19 due in June.
A private memorial service was held for family who were present.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
