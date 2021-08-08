Dawson
H. Wayne Graft Sr., 84, of Dawson, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 2, 1937, in Scottdale, a son of the late Harold Blair Graft and Francis Marie Tray Devonis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Keith "Tank" Graft; and grandson Patrick Wayne Graft.
Wayne was a self-employed business owner all his life. He owned and operated Graft Auto Sales of Dawson and raced stock cars at Motordrome and Schmuckers Speedway in the early '60s for 15 years. He was an avid Nascar, Steelers and Pirates fan. He was an awesome singer and guitar player most of his early years.
Wayne was a cherished and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He will especially be missed ay his business associates and a very special friend, Dr. Mark Williams.
Left to cherish him are his wife of 62 years, Donna Lint Graft, whom he married November 15, 1958; his children, H. Wayne Jr. Graft and Debbie of Dawson, Sheila Swink and Mark of Bethel Park, Todd Graft and Sheila of Dawson, and Shawn Graft and Robin of Owensdale; grandchildren Katie, Jessica, H. Wayne III, Brandon, Krystal, Brett, Bradley, Keith and Shawn; and great-grandchildren Zach, Bella, Dalton, Cadence, Saharra, H. Wayne IV, Rylee, Brandon, Abigail, Gavin, Landyn, Blake and Aiden. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Graft of Henderson, Nev., Lavern Woods of Newport, N.C., Marilyn Moffatt of Connellsville and Richard Graft of Dickerson Run.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson (724-529-2611 / http://www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 12 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Monday, August 9, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Love Lasts Forever!
