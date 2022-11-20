Rubles Mill
Wayne Reese, 91, of Rubles Mill, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, in his home and business, Reese Supply.
Wayne was preceded in heaven by his beloved wife of 72 years, Wilma Gail Miller Reese; his brother, Melvin Reese; and parents, Herbert and Obalene.
Continuing his earthly works are Dr. Linda Lu Reese Kosal, her husband, Troy and cherished grandchildren, Lily, Vivien, Reese and Evelyn.
Wayne is also survived by his sister, Janet; and his nephews, Jeffrey Miller, and Fred and Freddy Chipps.
Wayne was raised to work on his family's Reese Dairy at Big Six Road in Smithfield, now Fairchance Business Park. Wayne delivered milk with his pony, creating a lifelong love of horses.
He was dedicated as a child at First Baptist Church of Fairchance, where he later served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and trustee.
Wayne and Wilma Gail were childhood sweethearts and after marring in 1950, owned their first business, Peg's Dairy Bar in Fairchance serving ice cream and soda.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post 278 for 66 years.
The young newlyweds soon moved into his grandfather, J.C. Doolittle's General Store to begin operating the family business, which has served the area continuously since 1892. Wayne and Wilma grew the business to become Western Pennsylvania's largest gun distributor.
Reese Supply was the sponsor of the first gun bash in Fayette County supporting fire departments and rod and gun clubs. He was recognized this November by Western Pennsylvania Friends of the National Rifle Association for outstanding dedication.
Wayne was past president and director of the Rotary Club of Smithfield. He was a Paul Harris Member for 60 years and Rotarian of the year for 2012 as he protected the historic Grange Hall.
Wayne was past president of Smithfield State Bank since 1979, a bank that was small enough to know you and large enough to serve you.
He was a member of the Smithfield Lions Club, member of the York Run Grange, and a chairman of the North Fayette County Municipal Water Authority for 15 years.
Wayne was a down-to-earth person, who enjoyed talking with everyone. He was a talented public speaker, just this year giving the keynote address to the JR ROTC.
Wayne was a defender of his business and property, leading him to be an enthusiastic supporter of the Uniontown Crime Stoppers. He was known as the historian of Smithfield, a conservative gentleman and considered the mayor of Rubles Mill.
Mostly, Wayne was a cherished husband, Pap-Pap and friend.
H. Wayne Reese was an avid believer in work, especially immediately after high school. He was still typing up work invoices on his childhood typewriter as recently as the weekend before his passing.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 20, and from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Monday, November 21. A Christian Prayer Service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 22. Interment and wake luncheon will follow the 10 a.m. hymns, prayers and remembrances.
Interment Military Rites will be accorded at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Albert Gallatin Senior High School for the Wayne Reese Entrepreneurial Scholarship to begin with the Class of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.