Haley Marie Smith, 28, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2022. Born May 2, 1993, in Uniontown, the daughter of Debbie Smith and Alfred Johnson, and Frank Hough. Granddaughter of Tom Foreman; Sister of Hannah, Abbey, Alanna, Nathaniel, Joshua, Brandon and Kody; Aunt of Gracelyn Jean; Niece of Patty (Alf), Debbie (Joe) and Chris and Joyce Smith.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Georgia Pitts “Gram” Foreman; her sons, Hunter G. and Hayden L. Smith. Haley was in the process of attaining her LPN license.
She loved to sing, played soccer and was in the marching band in high school, and had a fear of E.T.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will be in Mt. View Cemetery.
