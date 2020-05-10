Uniontown
Hannah M. Miller, 36, of Uniontown, passed peacefully into the arms of her loving savior, Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born November 4, 1983, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Ida Sneed Miller Long of Uniontown and the late Charles E. Miller Jr.; and stepmother, Mariam Miller, who still survives.
She was the loving mother of Hailey and Ava Heft, who survive; also survived by the father of her children, Jason Heft; brother, Bobby (Kelly) Miller of Ephrata; stepsisters, Carol (Shawn) Marks and Lisa Miller; stepbrother, Steven (Adrienne) Miller; and grandmother, Lucille Miller (92).
At a time in her life, addiction had Hannah down for the count. But God in His mercy showed her the grace to live a full year of life recovered from addiction where her walk with Jesus and her family relationships were restored and a new network of friends were formed. We will hold those memories close to our hearts at this time of our grief, loss and incredible sadness.
Hannah attended Faith Assembly of God Church of Uniontown and was a part of the recovery program through Good Works Ministries. Hannah loved playing sports in high school, participating in soccer, basketball and field hockey. She was very competitive and enjoyed shooting pool in local leagues. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
THE COMPANION'S
PRAYER
by Rachel Macy
Stafford
If the news is bad,
I'll hurt with you.
If the news is good,
I'll rejoice with you.
If the news is neither
bad nor good,
I'll wait with you 'til
things start looking up.
If the news is bad,
Lay your pain on me.
If the news is good,
We'll celebrate.
If the news is
unknown,
We'll lean towards
hope.
You and I know the
news could go either
way.
But remember, there
is one constant:
And that is Me beside
you.
I can't take this burden
from your shoulders,
but I sustain you for
the journey.
I can't walk this road
for you, but I can make
sure you never go it
alone.
I can't see what's in
front of us, but I can
assure you there is
light ahead.
My hand in yours.
Amen.
