Hannah Michele Matthews

Uniontown
Hannah Michele "Minga" Matthews, 22, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born August 17, 1998, in Uniontown, a daughter of Tiffany Gaudiano and Gary Matthews.
Hannah had many attributes that made her unique: her forgiving and affectionate nature, her ability to always see the silver lining, she was selfless, fiercely herself in confidence, strong willed, she loved her family and friends unconditionally and had the biggest heart. She adored her cats dearly, Bella and Bubbie. Hannah loved glitz and glitter, attending concerts and dancing. When Hannah entered a room she lit it up with her smile, but it was her infectious laugh that will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene Gaudiano; and great-grandparents Leonard and Shirley Gaydos.
Left to cherish Minga's memory, as her family affectionately called her, is her mother, Tiffany Gaudiano and significant other Michael Cooper; father Gary Matthews; brother, best friend and "Bubs" Garrett Matthews; grandparents Michele and Joseph Myers, Gerald (Violet Tate) and Brenda Matthews; "bestest" aunt Kaela Myers ("uncle" Clay Swenglish); "greatest" great-aunt Marlene Gaydos; uncle and aunt Christopher and Charlene Matthews and their son, Hunter; great-uncles and aunts Leonard and Susan Gaydos, Lanny and Rose Gaudiano, Richard and Lillian Morrison; also survived by "her girls", Micah and Sophia Cooper; many cousins; and special friends Chelsea Young and Mike Klacik.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 15, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16, in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem. At the family's request, everyone please meet at the church. Under Pennsylvania mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required; please maintain social distancing. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow other family and friends to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.