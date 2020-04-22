Rockwood
Harlen Gene King, Sr., 56, Rockwood, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 11, 1963 in Cumberland, MD, a son of Clarabell Fazenbaker King, Monessen and the late Kennie King. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph, Sr. and Margaret Williams Abbott.
He is survived by his mother; loving wife, Esther Ellen Abbott King, who he married on December 7, 1980; children, Harlen "Bub" King, Jr., Uniontown, Cassie King-Wander (Stephen), Clermont, Iowa, Luccas "Luke" King, Rockwood and Angel McNatt, Dunbar; grandchildren, Kaleb, MacKenzie and Cameron King, Sebastian, Brayden, Chloe and Preston Wander and Xaviar Hamborsky; three brothers, and a sister.
Harlen was a member of the United Community Church of God in Ursina and worked at Hidden Valley Resort as a ski lift operator for many years.
He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He made sure he told his wife and family good morning and good night every day and that he loved them all. Harlen was a heart transplant recipient and April 22, 2020 would have been five years since he received his donation. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in March of 1994.
Due to the current public health concerns the funeral service will be private, yet live streamed from the United Community Church of God, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with Rev. Dean Hay, Jr. officiating. To join us online for the service, please email Pastor Dean at deanhay@verizon.net for further instructions.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help defer funeral expenses may be sent to Esther at 4077 Kingwood Rd., Rockwood, PA 15557.
Arrangements by HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Confluence. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.me.com.
