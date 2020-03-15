Grindstone
Harley A. Voytovich, Sr., 83, of Grindstone, passed away at home Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Braznell, a son of Andrew and Sarah Nelson Voytovich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Shepley Voytovich; and four siblings, Eileen, Erma, Patricia and Thomas.
Harley was a coal miner with Gateway Coal Company.
He will be sadly missed by his five children, Tammy, Harley Jr. (wife Lori), Janet, Lennie and Michael (wife Wendy); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Paula Dale; two brothers-in-laws, Ralph Shepley and Emory Mayton; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 16, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Roger Diehl officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A guestbook is available at http://www.novakfuneralhome.net.
