Dunbar
Harmon James Morgan, 95, of Dunbar, went home to be with his Lord, Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was born October 14, 1925, in Dunbar, a son of Nicholas Morgan and Theresa Damico Morgan.
He attended New Life Baptist Church.
He was retired from Connellsville Blue Stone.
Surviving are his friends, Frank and Kathy Orawiec; sister, Rose Machesky; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Betty Pease Morgan; brothers, Robert "Bob" and Sullivan "Sonny" Morgan; sisters, Yolanda "Yo" Caporella, Delores "Dolly" Brewer, Josephine "Peany" Jolliffe, infant Ann and and 10 year old Annie.
Harmon was an avid musician and touched many people with his talent. He was the last remaining chartered member of the Old Time Fiddlers. He also enjoyed woodworking, making musical instruments and playing music with his buddies.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 to 8 p.m. Friday in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor David Douthitt officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Normalville.
A special thanks to his best friends, Frank and Kathy Orawiec who did so very much for Harmon and to Eicher Family Home for the excellent care he received during his stay.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
