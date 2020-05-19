McClellandtown
Harold A. Christopher, 91, of McClellandtown, formerly of Greensburg, passed away May 16, 2020.
He was born June 21, 1928, in East Riverside, Luzerne Township, Fayette County.
He was the third of five children, and last surviving member of his immediate family, born to Walter C. Christopher and Ari Adna Haney Christopher.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Ulery Christopher, who he married on June 23, 1950; and their son, Jeffrey A. Christopher of New Salem and his companion Erica Dixon; two grandchildren, grandson, Brice Christopher and his wife Elissa of New Salem and granddaughter, Madeline and husband Pete Davis of Smithfield; and great-grandson, Woodrow Davis. He loved them all dearly! He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis Ulery and wife Marolyn from New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold graduated from Brownsville High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, stationed in Chicago in 113th Counter Intelligence Corps.
He earned a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from California University of Pa. and also earned a school administrator’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a principal at several elementary schools in the Greensburg Salem School District throughout his career. He returned to Fayette County in 2010 to be closer to his son and grandchildren.
Harold was an outstanding Christian man, loving husband, father and grandfather. He practiced his Christian faith daily and with everyone he met. Harold’s life could be described by Micah 6:8 “He had told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God”. Early Saturday afternoon Harold had the privilege of hearing “Well Done, good and faithful servant.”
Private Funeral arrangement are under the care of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, Pa. www.dearthfh.com.
