Star Junction
Harold A. West, 74, a life-long resident of Star Junction, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital.
Born September 6, 1947, to Mary Richardson West and Samuel Paul West, Harold was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, veteran, and a loyal friend.
Harold loved his dog Maggie, his classic 1969 Chevelle, cutting his grass, building stuff, and his vacations to Walt Disney World and Belleair Beach, Fla.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Emma Rebottini West; his daughter, Nichol; and son, Eric. He is also survived by his sister, Vivian Conn; brother-in-law, Thomas & wife Linda Rebottini; brother-in-law, Bob Balentine; cousin that he considered his brother and best friend, Burt and wife Vicki West; and loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rita (West) Balentine.
Family and friends will be received in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021, and until 10 a.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, when a prayer service will be held.
Interment will be in the Saint Nicholas Cemetery, Perryopolis, with full military rites and honors will be accorded by the Goldstar V. F. W. Post 7023 and American Legion Post 752.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
