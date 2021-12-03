Scottdale
Harold C. Bolen, 86, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Harold was born June 4, 1935, in East Millsboro, a son of the late Curtis B. and Virginia Dorothy Porter Bolen.
He was a graduate of Brownsville High School, Class of 1953.
During high school, Harold worked at Gallet Knitting Mill, and after his graduation he was employed by West Penn Power Company in industrial billing with 38 years of service, working out of Cabin Hill, and retired from Connellsville.
Harold played dart ball for Calvin United Presbyterian Church, in Scottdale.
In the summertime, Harold enjoyed going to car races in Maryland, and going to local antique car shows.
Harold enjoyed traveling with his wife Joyce, where they enjoyed visiting the Holy Land.
He could be seen walking daily in the area of Walnut Avenue, mingling with all his neighbors while passing out Church Tracts.
Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother to his family, and he will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His wife, Joyce E. Kissinger Bolen, whom he married April 22, 1956; his children, Cherie Bennett and husband Robert, of Cape Coral, Fla., Rhonda Hamrock and husband Eugene, of Scottdale, and Erica Luden and husband Regis, also of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Vaughn Hamrock of Scottdale, Brandon Hamrock and wife Danielle of Mt. Pleasant, Paige Grimm and husband Matthew of Scottdale, and Marissa and Jarrod Luden of Scottdale; his great-grandchildren, Genevieve Hamrock, Travis and Hudson Hamrock, Lucy and Jack Grimm; his sister, Marlyn L. Bolen of Annandale, Va..
Harold's family will greet friends at the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 417 W. Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
His Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. on Monday, with Pastor Robert Bixel, and Pastor Terry Murray, of Pennsville Baptist Church.
Committal Services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that Memorials be made to Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.
To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com
