Harold Dice

White House, Smithfield
Harold "Butch" Dice, 70, of White House, Smithfield, went home to be with his Savior and Lord Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from complications of a fall at home.
He was born September 16, 1949, in Uniontown.
Butch was predeceased by his grandparents, Herbert and Bessie Guthrie; parents John and Margarette Guthrie Dice; sisters Darlene Dice and Donna Rae McIlravey; and Aunt Thelma Dillow.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Wanda Gail Lilley Dice; son Donald L. Dice and wife Sabrina; daughter Shelby Rae Martin and husband Joseph; three grandchildren, Daniel L. and Connor R. Dice of Smithfield, and Abigail R. Stokes of New York; sister Betty "Cookie" Myers; two brothers, Robert J. Dice and James D. Dice of Smithfield; three sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Yanowsky and husband James of Lake Lynn, Barbara A. Amatuccio and husband Joseph of Fairchance, and Mildred J. "Millie" Rankin and husband Kevin of Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the U.S. Army, having received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, two O/S Bars and Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M16 Medal.
Butch attended White House Free Methodist Church.
He played softball for many years for White House and also played co-ed softball.
Butch drove a truck for 44 years, some over-the-road and some local, and he also owned his own trucks for five years, retiring in 2015.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
