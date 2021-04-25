Uniontown
Harold E. Shaffer, 64, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born and raised in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ralph X. and Crystal Shaffer; and three siblings, Henry Shaffer, Richard Shaffer and Ralph Shaffer.
Surviving are four children, Jack Shaffer, Emmett Jay Shaffer, Patty Leap and Harold E. Shaffer II; two brothers, Robert Shaffer and wife Betty of Hopwood, and John Shaffer of Uniontown; sisters Ruthann Shaffer of Uniontown, Sandy Verbus and Evelyn Fuller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended relatives.
Harold enjoyed spending time with family and friends, time outdoors and watching television Westerns.
A cremation service was conducted by the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Friends and family are invited to gather together and celebrate Harold's life and memory from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9, at Hutchinson Park, Pavilion 2, in Uniontown.
