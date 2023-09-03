Uniontown and
Bruceton Mills, WV
Harold Earl Wiles, 84, of Uniontown and Bruceton Mills, WV passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Clifton Mills, WV, a son of the late Brown and Lucy Teets Wiles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Wiles; siblings, Betty Bankhead, Dale Wiles, Elmer Wiles, Isa Wiles, and Roy Wiles. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Harold proudly served his country in the US Army. He was an avid deer hunter who loved the outdoors, especially spending time on his farm in Bruceton Mills.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Maxine Petuska Wiles; daughter, Michelle Wiles Scheller and her husband Steve Scheller of Fla; grandchildren: Alexis Scheller of N.C., Cameron Scheller of Fla., Sophia Scheller of N.C.
Harold's family and friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the FABRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Inc., 71 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, PA. where a Parastas Service will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Additional visitation will take place in the funeral home from 9 - 9:30 a.m. on Monday the hour of a Panchida Service, followed by A Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Pa with Father Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will follow in St John's Cemetery, Hopwood, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.