formerly of Masontown
Harold Henry "Bow Wow" Bella Sr., 84, formerly of Masontown, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
He was born August 5, 1936, in Coal Center, a son of the late Harry G. and Louise Shaffer Bella.
Harold was a member of the Pal's Club and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise Lynch Bella; daughter Valerie Rockwell; brothers James Bella, Harry Bella, Walter Bella, Lavern Bella and John Bella.
Surviving are his children, Patty (Richard) Szuch of Hiller, Betty (Dave) Yon of Garrietsville, Ohio, Sherry (Jim) Hart of Newton Falls, Ohio, Harold (Deborah) Bella Jr. of Point Marion and Terry (Jacquelyn) Bella of Montville, Ohio; 21 grandchildren, many great- and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Ruth Harn, Betty Jane Orris, Geraldine Cugle, Margaret Coon, Christine Dillinger, Loreen Thomas, Rose Cox and Jack Bella.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 8, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating. Interment in Ackland Cemetery, Merrittstown. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
