Masontown
Harold Henry "Bow Wow" Bella Sr., 84, formerly of Masontown, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
Friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 8. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, December 8, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Walter Sapp officiating. Interment in Ackland Cemetery, Merrittstown. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.