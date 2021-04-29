Brownsville
Harold "HQ" Knight, 90, of Brownsville, passed peacefully, in Beechwood Court, Uniontown, Monday, April 26, 2021. Born April 6, 1931, in Elizabeth, he was a son of the late Richard and Dorothy Knight of Dawson. He was a resident of The Oaks in Brownsville for seven years, prior to moving to Beechwood Court in the fall of 2020.
He served his country in the Armed Forces during the Korean War and spent time in Germany.
A 1949 graduate of Frazier High School, he was a member of the California United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Dawson.
Harold spent more than 20 years in the grocery business and other various jobs throughout his career in Pennsylvania. He retired in PA from Coastal Lumber Company, where he worked in the office.
After retirement, Harold and Sylvia began the second part of their life when they moved to Lake Point Village in Lakeland, Fla., where they met their two best friends, Mitzi and Leonard. The four of them, through Bright and Shiny Tours, scheduled outings for the residents of Lake Point Village. Together, they explored the Caribbean Islands embarking on 18 different cruises.
Harold had a second career working for Polk County School District for 10 years as a crossing guard, where he enjoyed seeing the kids every day. They called him "Mr. Harold" no matter where they saw him.
Harold and Sylvia moved back to the area in 2011 to be close to their family. Harold spent his days watching his two grandpups, enjoying his family, talking with his friends at the Center in the Woods and the Oaks, until he moved to Beechwood in October 2020. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Knight and partner Marianne Giovanelli of Brownsville; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Donna Knight of Etters; grandson Ryan Knight and wife Nicole of Perryopolis; and grandpets PipE and BuckE. He is also survived by his two brothers, Marvin and Richard of Dawson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; brother Edward; sisters Linda (Ansell) and Susan (Geering).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, April 30, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family are accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
