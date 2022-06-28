Uniontown
Harold L. Nicholson of Uniontown, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital on Sunday, June 26, 2022 (His 63rd Birthday).
He was born June 26, 1959 in Uniontown. He is the son of the late George H. and Betty Judy Nicholson.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Cooley Sr.
Harold leaves behind his son, Austin Nicholson; companion, Charlotte Smith; and sister, Beverly Cooley. Also surviving are nephews: Larry Cooley (Danielle) and Kevin Cooley, Jason Cooley (Kristy); and his ex-wife, Pam Coleman.
Harold will be missed by many family and friends, especially “Buttercup” his dog that he cherished.
Harold was retired as a master plumber (Local 354) from his family’s business, Blair Plumbing and Heating.
Boats, Motorcycles, stock cars - Harold did it all.
Harold was a previous member of the Big Bend Boat Club and enjoyed his time living at his cabin at the Youghiogheny River Lake.
In his younger years he raced stock cars at Motordrome Speedway, followed by dirt bike racing in the GNCC cross country motorcycles series. As he grew a little older, he could be found on his Harley at an occasional drag strip.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, with Pastor Bob Miller Officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
