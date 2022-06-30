Uniontown, Pa.
Harold L. Nicholson of Uniontown, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital on Sunday, June 26, 2022 (His 63rd Birthday).
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., with Pastor Bob Miller Officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
