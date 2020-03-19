Dunbar
Harold M. Firestone, 41, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born January 30, 1979, in Uniontown, a son of the late Howard M. Firestone III and the late Germaine Joyce Myers Firestone.
Harold was a 1997 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and obtained a degree in computer automated drafting (CAD) from Triangle Tech. He worked as a statistician in telemarketing. Harold was a member of the Fairchance Gun Club. He was a gunsmith. He loved his dogs, J, Gismo and Frankie.
Left to cherish Harold's memory are his brother, Howard M. Firestone IV (Bobbi Jo) of Lemont Furnace; sisters Denise Lint of Dunbar and Aimee Kint (Gary) of Dravosburg; nephews Phillip Lint and Brayden Steele; and niece Kendra Firestone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
