Harold Marvin Monroe Goldberg, 83, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, due to the COVID-19 virus. He was the last surviving family member of his generation.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Louis and Mariam Goldberg; siblings, Sidney Goldberg, Harriet Sufrin, Ruth Vanderglas, Morton "Mushy" Goldberg and Joseph "Jazz" Goldberg; nephew, Michael Sufrin; and niece, Ester Vanderglas.
He is survived by his son, Paul Karwatski Sr. and his wife Cathy; grandchildren, Ryan Boger, Paul Karwatski Jr., Kyle James Karwatski and Jessica Karwatski; also survived by his nephews, Scott Sufrin, Perry Vanderglas, Howard Goldberg, Fred Goldberg, Aaron Goldberg, Louis Goldberg, Andrew Goldberg; and niece, Valerie Lanko.
Harold was a U.S. Navy veteran. As per Harold's wishes, service and interment are private. Donations in his memory may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401 or www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. DeGusipe.com
