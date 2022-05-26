Harold Milton Davis

Uniontown
Harold Milton "Turk" Davis, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Mt. Macrina Manor Nursing Home in Uniontown.
Turk worked for Franks Sanitation for many years and did farming on the family farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary "Mitzie" Davis; four brothers, Harry, Lawrence, Stanley Jr. and James; two sisters, Madeline Franklin and Mary Ellen Fields.
Turk is survived by two brothers, Robert and Anthony Davis, both of Uniontown; sister, Shirley Lewis of McClellandtown; long-time companion, Judy Dillinger; beloved niece, Jackie; and number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, May 27, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
