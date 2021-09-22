Harold O. Crossland Jr.

Uniontown
Harold O. "Butch" Crossland Jr., 73, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 27, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harold O. Crossland Sr. and Dorothy Martin Crossland.
He is survived by his wife, Erika Bane Crossland; two daughters, Mia Lopez (Kirk) of Lake Arthur, La., and Jennifer Snyder of Connellsville; and stepson, Dr. Robert Norman. Also surviving are grandchildren, Danielle Lopez, Ashely Lopez, Garret Lopez, Amanda Knocker (Dustin) and Mark Snyder; great-grandchildren Anniston, Kyson, Jameson and Lennon; and his siblings, Shelly Crossland of Uniontown, Vicki Gallozzo of Louisiana, and Pam Rafferty and husband Ed of McMurry; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a beloved uncle, Richard Crossland.
He served In the United States Army Special Forces 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post #51 in Uniontown. He was a former member of the Uniontown Jaycees. He had a passion for gun smithing and loved to hunt and fish.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, September 25, with the Reverend Gayland Winebrenner officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Amvets Post 103, Hopwood will be conducting military honors at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home.
