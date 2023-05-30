Carmichaels
The Rev. Harold O. Kelley, 86, of Carmichaels, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 28, 1936, in Uniontown, a son of the late Eugene L. and Verna M. Calhoun Kelley.
Rev. Kelley was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School and Maryville College. He received his Masters in Divinity degree from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Rev. Kelley began his pastorate at six churches in the Klondike Parish. Afterward, he pastored the First Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels for 18 years. During his time at First Presbyterian, he was instrumental in initiating the teen choir, the Westminster Academy, the bus ministry and the Evangelism Explosion program. Rev. Kelley also guided the church to leave the denomination and join the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Synod, which later merged with the Presbyterian Church in America. During his tenure at First Presbyterian, the church was renamed the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church.
After serving Greene Valley Presbyterian, Rev. Kelley planted the Trinity Presbyterian Church in New Martinsville, W.Va., Faith Presbyterian Church in Wheeling, W.Va., Faith Reformed Presbyterian in Fairmont, W.Va., and finally Christ Reformed Presbyterian Church in New Freedom. In 1994, Rev. Kelley returned to pastor the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels until 2006.
In the early 1990s, he traveled to Ethiopia for six weeks, where he taught the Nuer pastors the Bible books of Daniel and Revelation. After formally "retiring" from Greene Valley Presbyterian, Rev. Kelley continued to preach at New Martinsville then to Christ Community Church in Fairmont and lastly to Denbeau Heights Christian Church in Brownsville.
In addition to his devotion to shepherding his traditional church flock to Christ, Rev. Kelley served as chaplain at Moundsville Penitentiary, enjoyed discipleship ministry with over-the-road truckers and had a passion for missions.
Rev. Kelley's community service extended further in being a former member of the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, serving as chaplain for the New Martinsville Fire Department and serving on the Carmichaels Area School Board.
He was a member of Valley Lodge No. 459, Free & Accepted Masons, the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection and the Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Pittsburgh. He also served on the board of Greene County Children and Youth Services.
Rev. Kelley enjoyed his horses, hunting, and training bird dogs.
At the time of his passing, Rev. Kelley was working on his doctorate and always expressed his special gift of love for people.
On August 13, 1960, he married Norma L. Mackenzie, who died September 30, 2022.
Surviving are a son, Scott E. Kelley (Hope) of Carmichaels; a daughter, Lisa Miller (R. Scott) of Carmichaels; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah S. Miller (Cassandra), Morgen Miller, Jarrod R. Miller, Shane Bond, Nicole Kelley Bowser, Lana Kelley, Nathan Kelley (Brittany) and Finnian Kelley; seven greatgrandchildren, Kallie Miller, Aiden Miller, Tristan Miller, Brynnlee Miller, Hailie Kelley, Oliver Bond and Kelsey Vessels; daughter-in-law, Erin Kelley of Morgantown, W.Va.; and his sister-in-law, Virginia Kelley of Zuni, Va.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are two sons, Michael R. Kelley and Sean P. Kelley; and a brother, Dale Kelley.
Rev. Kelley was excited to add four more grandchildren and seven more great grandchildren through son Scott's marriage to Hope.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, 104 East Greene Street, Carmichaels, and from 9:30 until 11 a.m., the hour of service in the church, Thursday, June 1. The Rev. David R. Kenyon will officiate.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
