Uniontown
Harold R. Lehman, 77, of Rosedale, Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly at home, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1942, in Windber.
Preceding him in death were his father, Clarence Lehman; and his wife of 54 years, Garnet Doyle Lehman.
Surviving are his two daughters, Paula Brnich and husband Michael Brnich of Perryopolis and Lori Smith and J.R. Hudkins of McClellandtown; three grandchildren, Evan Brnich, Paul Joseph “PJ” Smith and Jade Smith; his mother, Annie Korhut Lehman, of Windber; brother, Allen Lehman; sister, Lois Marshall of Warren; two brothers-in-law, Harry Doyle and wife Ruth of Windber and Jack Weis of Johnstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Harold loved his garden and his loving dog Lizzie.
He was employed at Fike’s Dairy in Uniontown for 38 years until his retirement and was a member of Teamsters Local 491.
Harold was a member of Community United Methodist Church and the Uniontown Church Dartball League.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Monday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastors Joyce Brant and Debbie Lambert officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 1280 West Penn Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.