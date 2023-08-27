March 13, 1928 - August 21, 2023
On Monday, August 21, 2023, Harold "Bud" Schrock, 95, passed away suddenly and quietly in his home in Sun City West, Ariz.
He was born March 13, 1928, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ruth and Harold Schrock, Sr., and grew up alongside his older sister, Betty Jane.
He graduated from Uniontown Area High School, where he was a strong student and a standout athlete in all seasons, playing football, basketball and baseball.
During and after high school, he worked at Hagan's Dairy in operations and sales, and after graduation, he had a local house-to-house milk delivery route in and around Uniontown.
In high school, Bud the athlete met Dorothy Zema, a cheerleader, and they made the most of their high school years as World War II came to a close. They were married in 1949.
Bud enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, between 1952 and 1954. His service took him to Chitose, Japan with the Army Security Agency, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He worked in signals intelligence, copying clandestine Morse Code messages from adversary nations and American operatives in the region.
Upon returning to Uniontown from his Army service, Bud returned to the dairy business, working as a milkman for 42 years for Hagan's, Country Belle, and Fike's dairies, with routes across Western Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. He also simultaneously worked in sales for coal mining equipment and services with Tri State Mine Supply in the 1970s. During this time he served with the Masonic Lodge in Uniontown, and also became a Shriner.
Bud and Dorothy lived in Farmington for 46 years, and retired to Sun City West in 2002 for years of golf, fun and sunshine.
Bud was an amazing father and Pop-Pop, having much experience and wisdom to share and teaching the importance of strong character and a loving heart. He enjoyed playing and watching all sports, particularly following the Steelers, and most of all being in the company of friends and family. He was particularly proud of staying in strong physical and mental shape and living independently in his own home until his passing this week.
Dorothy, his wife of 62 years, preceded him in death in 2011.
Bud is survived by his daughter, Tracey Dodd and son-in-law Robert Dodd of Harrington, Del. and their sons, Christopher and Cory Dodd. He is also survived by his son, Eric Schrock and wife Jennie Munro and their daughter, Dana Schrock of Reno, Nev.
Please feel free to share your memories of Bud or, in lieu of flowers, make donations to causes he felt dear. Both of these activities can be performed on the tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
