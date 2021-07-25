Harold T. Weightman

Harold T. "Hal" Weightman, 84, of Connellsville, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in his home. He was born March 26, 1937, in Elrama, a son of the late George and Esther Manning Weightman.
Hal was a graduate of Clairton High School and Slippery Rock University. He was a retired teacher and coach for the Connellsville Area School District. Hal coached Connellsville basketball from 1966-1970 and later 1979-1994. He also coached golf from 1976-1994 and swimming from 1974-1979. He had a very successful coaching career. He won basketball section titles in 1986 and 1991 and was WPIAL basketball runner up in 1980. His Career basketball record was 264-199. He coached the PA All-Stars in the 1986 Dapper Dan Roundball Classic. He was WPIAL Section 12 Coach of the Year in 1992 and was WPIAL golf section champs in 1985,86,87,88, 89 and 90 and qualified individual golfers to the State Championships for 10 straight years. He won section swimming titles in 1976 and 1977. Hal was inducted to the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame and he served on its voting board. He was also inducted into the Connellsville School District Hall of Fame.
Hal was also a member of the Pleasant Valley Country Club, where he was an active golfer and was Club Champion in 1981. He also was a member of BPOE Elks #503 of Connellsville.
Hal is survived by his wife, Myrna Nemeth Weightman; daughter Sherry Locke and her husband, Ken of Dundee, Mich.; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Wisniewski and husband Steve, Jared Locke and wife Allison, and Ryan Locke and Kassidy LaRocca; his great-grandchildren, Quinn, Mara and Jackson Wisniewski, and Olivia Locke; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families including Brenda Michaels of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ed Weightman.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
