Grindstone
Harold W. "Butch" Dillinger, 82, of Grindstone, passed away on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.
He was born on October 28th, 1940 in Herbert, son of the late Harold H. and Ethel Mae Miller Dillinger.
Butch was a very active member of The First Christian Church of Grindstone.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Butch was employed by Maplecreek Coal Mine for over 35 years as a coal miner.
Butch is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Leila J. (Harvey) Dillinger; his only daughter who he loved so much, Doreen L. Burke and husband Edward; also survived by George Lucosh of Grindstone, whom he considered a son; two sisters, Judy Zapotosky - Buffington, Marlyn Vella and husband Vince - Washington, hunting buddy and best friend, Jack Murray.
Funeral services are private for his immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA.
The family has asked that donations be made in Harold's name to:
The First Christian Church of Grindstone 1529 Grindstone Road Grindstone, PA 15442
